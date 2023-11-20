Johnny Gargano Weighs In on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Johnny Gargano spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the WWE at some point, which he thinks would be positive. There is a lot of fan speculation that Punk will return at Survivor Series on Sunday, but last month’s reports said that wasn’t in the cards.

Gargano said: “There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that’s the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I’m all for it.”