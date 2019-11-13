wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On Missing Survivor Series Weekend, Top 10 Shocking Pregnancy Announcements, CM Punk’s Movie Gets DVD Release Date

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT 4-24-19

– As we reported earlier today, Johnny Gargano will miss Survivor Series weekend due to lingering injury issues. In a post on Twitter, Gargano said he was heartbroken about it.

He wrote: “Full honesty.. I’m really proud of our team but sitting back and watching the NXT crew represent on RAW and Smackdown from the sidelines has been hard. My silver lining was the hope I had that I’d be able to make it back for TakeOver.. but that’s not the case.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten shocking pregnancy announcements.

– CM Punk’s horror movie The Girl on the Third Floor, will be released on DVD on January 7, 2020.

