Various News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Upcoming Cage Match With Aleister Black, New NJPW History of Bullet Club Video

– Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match is official for the December 19th edition of NXT. Gargano was asked about the match, here are his comments (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“Am I prepared? Am I prepared for a Steel Cage match with Aleister Black? Johnny Gargano is always prepared. Aleister Black is good at what he does, but I’m great at what I do, and what I do is prepare. You can’t beat Johnny Gargano with prep. Johnny Gargano, inside of a Steel Cage with The Devil himself. Any normal man – shaking in their boots. I’m Johnny freakin’ Wrestling, I’m not afraid of anything.”

– Here is part two of NJPW’s History of Bullet Club video, focusing on AJ Styles…