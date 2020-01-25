wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On Worlds Collide Tonight, Lacey Evans In Corn Dogs Commercial, Sasha Banks Chooses Bayley

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT WWE

– Johnny Gargano is set to return to in-ring action tonight at WWE Worlds Collide, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa against Mustache Mountain. He spoke about the match on Twitter.

He wrote: “I haven’t wrestled in four months. I also haven’t had a straight up fun Tag Team Match on a big stage in longer than I can remember. Mustache Mountain are two of the best guys going and I couldn’t dream up a more ideal first one back. I’m legit excited for tonight!

– Lacey Evans, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves appear in a new commercial for Foster Farms Corn Dogs.

– Sasha Banks posted a friendly message to Bayley on Instagram, telling her that she chooses her. Of course, this could also be foreshadowing if Banks enters and wins the Royal Rumble.

View this post on Instagram

I choose you ❤️ #royalrumble

A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading