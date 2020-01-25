WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On Worlds Collide Tonight, Lacey Evans In Corn Dogs Commercial, Sasha Banks Chooses Bayley

– Johnny Gargano is set to return to in-ring action tonight at WWE Worlds Collide, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa against Mustache Mountain. He spoke about the match on Twitter.

He wrote: “I haven’t wrestled in four months. I also haven’t had a straight up fun Tag Team Match on a big stage in longer than I can remember. Mustache Mountain are two of the best guys going and I couldn’t dream up a more ideal first one back. I’m legit excited for tonight!”

I haven't wrestled in 4 months.. I also haven't had a straight up fun Tag Team match on a big stage in longer than I can remember.. Mustache Mountain are two of the best guys going and I couldn't dream up a more ideal first one back. I'm legit excited for tonight! #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/IaSR6tHukv — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 25, 2020

– Lacey Evans, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves appear in a new commercial for Foster Farms Corn Dogs.

– Sasha Banks posted a friendly message to Bayley on Instagram, telling her that she chooses her. Of course, this could also be foreshadowing if Banks enters and wins the Royal Rumble.