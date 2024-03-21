Johnny Gargano on Getting to Compete at His First WrestleMania

– During an appearance on yesterday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano discussed competing in the six-team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Johnny Gargano on competing in a title ladder match at WrestleMania 40: “I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet. Being able to sit back and watch [our win on Raw], and see the fans reaction, seeing them go crazy. You always dream of that moment of being able to be in that ring and point to that WrestleMania sign. And if you’re just pointing to it, it’s whatever. But to be able to point to it and say, I am finally having a match at WrestleMania, it means the world to me.”

On this being his first WrestleMania: “It’s ten years [in the making]. I had my first tryout here in 2015. I’ve done various things in this company for a very, very long time, but I’ve never been at WrestleMania. The fact that it’s finally happening, me and Tommaso together, DIY, is something we’ve always talked about, something we’ve always dreamed about.”

Gargano and his DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa will challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day in a Six-Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. They will also face The Awesome Truth, The New Day, and two more teams still to be decided. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.