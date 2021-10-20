WWE News: Johnny Gargano Confronts Carmelo Hayes on NXT, Imperium Defeats Creed Brothers

– Carmelo Hayes appears to have his first North American Championship feud, as he was confronted by Johnny Gargano on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Hayes come out to start the show and have a “Melo-bration” of his title win last week over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Gargano came down to the ring and said that with Austin Theory on Raw, Indi Hartwell chasing tag gold and Candice LeRae home pregnant, he’s “lost his Way.” He challenged Hayes and when Hayes and Trick Williams mocked Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis showed up behind them and scared them off with the title still in the ring.

Later in the show, Hayes and Williams were looking for the title and found an invitation from Lumis to a Halloween Havoc Open House next week:

– WWE posted a clip of Imperium defeating the Creed Brothers on tonight’s show after Ikemen Jiro and Kushida came out to take out the Diamond Mine: