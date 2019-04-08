wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Congratulates The IIconics on Women’s Tag Team Championship Win

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IIconics WrestleMania 35

– Johnny Gargano took to his Twitter account to share a pic with the IIconics and comment on their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania. You can see his post below.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix to win the titles at last night’s PPV.

