Johnny Gargano Congratulates The IIconics on Women’s Tag Team Championship Win
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano took to his Twitter account to share a pic with the IIconics and comment on their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania. You can see his post below.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix to win the titles at last night’s PPV.
We've come a long way from them annoying me on Snapchat.. and on Twitter.. and Instagram.. and at the PC.. and backstage a shows.. and in public.. and right before this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/18K2d6Cih9
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 8, 2019
