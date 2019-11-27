Johnny Gargano Credits Alex Shelley With Inspiring Him, Chuck Taylor Comments

In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano gave credit to Alex Shelley for inspiring him to be the wrestler that he is today.

He wrote: “2006 to 2019. I can safely say that I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today if it wasn’t for this guy… Alex Shelley’s fingerprints are all over the style of my generation… He’s inspired a large number guys you watch on TV every week. Great to see him at the @WWEPC last month!”

AEW’s Chuck Taylor replied: “Yeah man you stole everything from him.”

