Johnny Gargano Says Creed Brothers Are WWE’s Tag Team Future

DIY battled The Creed Brothers on this week’s WWE Raw, and Johnny Gargano says the Creeds are WWE’s tag team future. Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa defeated Brutus and Julius Creed on Monday’s show to earn a spot in the six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, and Gargano reflected on his opponents on WWE’s The Bump.

“I’ve sat in this chair before and sung the praises of the Creed Brothers when they were in NXT. Whenever anyone asked me like, who is the future of WWE in NXT currently during that time, it was the Creed Brothers,” Gargano said (per Wrestling Inc). “Creed Brothers, in my opinion, are going to appear at and maybe main event many Wrestlemanias for years to come for this company.”

He continued, “Right now, it’s our time, but I promise you, for many, many years to come, those two guys are so incredibly, incredibly talented. They’re so incredibly, incredibly young. They have such a bright future, and they are the future of the tag team division here in WWE.”