Johnny Gargano Says David Arquette Was Discussed As Being Ghostface From Halloween Havoc 2020

Johnny Gargano was helped out by Austin Theory under a Ghostface mask at Halloween Havoc 2020, and Gargano says David Arquette was briefly discussed for the role. Gargano looked back at the angle, which saw a person under the iconic Scream mask hit Damian Priest with a pipe to help Gargano win the NXT North American Title on a recent Twitch stream. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Arquette potentially being under the mask: “I kind of just made an offhanded joke, Oh, hopefully, it’s a Scream mask guy and then that ended up being the Scream mask. At one point, there was thought — there were talks of having it be revealed as David Arquette, that obviously didn’t happen. But it was discussed at one point.”

On helping younger talent like Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell: “This past year, I kind of made it my goal/mission to try to help as many people as possible and you know, set everything up for the future. That obviously Austin and Indi are two people that we wanted to help and put on a platform and give them a platform to be able to succeed for a long time with this company. They’re very, very young. They have amazing talent. As you can see Austin’s doing great stuff on Raw right now. He’s so young, like so young, and now he’s actually comfortable now. So I think he’s going to do amazing things. Hopefully, he’s going to be champion.”