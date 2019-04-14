WWE News: Johnny Gargano Goes to DisneyWorld, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Enjoy Mattel Booth at Axxess, Rollout Season 2 Episode 8

– Johnny Gargano celebrated his NXT World title win at NXT TakeOver: New York by going to Disney World with his wife, NXT Superstar Candice LeRae. You can check out the photo Johnny Gargano shared on Instagram below.

Gargano wrote, “Here is the wholesome content you crave, Internet. Our first Family photo at @WaltDisneyWorld! The only way to make this trip better would be another new addition to the family.. The NXT Championship is a little lonely.. it may need a sister for our next trip.”

– WWE released a new video of action figure enthusiasts Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins taking over the WWE Mattel toy display at WrestleMania Axxess. You can check out that video below.

– Xavier Woods released the latest episode of Rollout Season 2 Episode 8 on his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out that new video below.