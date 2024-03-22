Johnny Gargano Says DIY Getting WrestleMania Match Hasn’t Hit Him Yet

Johnny Gargano says that it hasn’t hit him yet that DIY will be in the WWE Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania. DIY will be part of the six-pack ladder match for the titles at April’s big PPV and Gargano spoke on WWE’s The Bump about earning a spot in the match.

“I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet,” Gargano said of DIY being in the match (per Wrestling Inc). “Being able to sit back and watch [our win on Raw], and see the fans reaction, seeing them go crazy. You always dream of that moment of being able to be in that ring and point to that WrestleMania sign. And if you’re just pointing to it, it’s whatever. But to be able to point to it and say, I am finally having a match at WrestleMania, it means the world to me. It’s ten years [in the making].”

He continued, “I had my first tryout here in 2015. I’ve done various things in this company for a very, very long time, but I’ve never been at WrestleMania. The fact that it’s finally happening, me and Tommaso together, DIY, is something we’ve always talked about, something we’ve always dreamed about.”

DIY are in the match alongside The Awesome Truth, The New Day, The Judgment Day and two more teams to be determined.