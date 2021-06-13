WWE News: Johnny Gargano Drops Hints At Gear For NXT Takeover, Ever-Rise Ready For Pre-Pre-Show

– Johnny Gargano is dropping hints about his NXT Takeover: In your House gear on Twitter. He usually goes with comic-themed gear and just going from the color scheme, it seems this one may be related to Magneto.

Just got my gear for tomorrow night and I must say.. it's one of my favorites! This specific #NXTTakeOver called for two VERY different yet appropriate gear inspirations meshed into one.. Multiple hints have been dropped! 🤐 https://t.co/m2eFrZB8Cm — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 12, 2021

– Ever-Rise spoke on Twitter about hosting the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-pre-show tomorrow night.

It's the day before #NXTTakeOver: In Your House and #EverRise is ready for another edition of the Pre-Pre Show! Plus, @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE put an ultimatum on the show's potential move to a different platform! #EverRiseLive pic.twitter.com/YZ19enyEok — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 12, 2021

– WWE stars offered predictions for tomorrow’s Takeover event, including Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair and others.