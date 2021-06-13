wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Drops Hints At Gear For NXT Takeover, Ever-Rise Ready For Pre-Pre-Show

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is dropping hints about his NXT Takeover: In your House gear on Twitter. He usually goes with comic-themed gear and just going from the color scheme, it seems this one may be related to Magneto.

– Ever-Rise spoke on Twitter about hosting the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-pre-show tomorrow night.

– WWE stars offered predictions for tomorrow’s Takeover event, including Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair and others.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ever-Rise, Johnny Gargano, R-Truth, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading