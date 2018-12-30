Johnny Gargano Set to Work Two Evolve Events in January

– EVOLVE has announced that NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will be returning to the promotion next month. Gargano is set to work EVOLVE’s events on January 18 in Brooklyn and January 19 in Queens. On January 18 at EVOLVE 119, he will be teaming up with AR Fox against Austin Theory and Josh Briggs.

The following night, Gargano will face Austin Theory in a non-title match. You can check out the announcement tweet on the events below.