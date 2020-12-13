Johnny Gargano Explains Why He’s Now Working With Austin Theory

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Johnny Gargano spoke about why he decided to recently align with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell in the new group ‘The Way’. Here are highlights:

On his thoughts on Austin Theory: “I wrestled Austin Theory in EVOLVE a couple of years ago and I always saw something, even before he was with WWE. I always saw he had potential, I always saw that he could develop into something big in the future. Obviously you look at the kid and he’s got all the gifts in the world. All the gifts I don’t have – I was not built that way. I was not given that gift!”

On including Theory and Hartwell in The Way: “I feel like I do have a certain gift that I can help teach and help mold. I think the same can be said about Indi Hartwell as well. You look at Indi and you look at Austin Theory, they look like they were made in a lab. They’re the prototype. They’re basically, if you look at them and you’re like, ‘Oh, these guys are the stars.’ You look at them and say, ‘Man.’ You look at their size, look at their athleticism, their strength, everything they have, honestly. They’re first-round draft picks, easily.”

On what fans can expect from them: “Me and Candice, we were not given those gifts but we were given something else, and we feel like we can make Indi and Austin more complete. And we feel like with our act, we can bring out a different side of Austin Theory and a different side of Indi Hartwell that people haven’t seen on camera yet, and that’s very exciting.”