Johnny Gargano Discusses How He First Met Candice LeRae, Explains How He’s a Nerd at Heart

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AZ Central recently interviewed NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, and he discussed how he first met his wife Candice LeRae. Below are some highlights.

Gargano on NXT drawing hardcore fans: “Some of the most hardcore, nitty-gritty fans in the world are independent-wrestling fans, and I think a lot of those came with us to NXT.”

Gargano on how he met Candice LeRae: “I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn’t really work that well, but we developed a friendship.”

Johnny Gargano on how he’s a nerd at heart: “I’m looking around our apartment, and there’s landspeeder there, there’s a lightsaber there, all kinds of ‘Star Wars’ stuff. I just went crazy on ‘Spider-Man’ the animated series, like old-school action figures from the early ’90s, I bought all those. So our apartment is glass cases filled with toys and helmets and things like that. eBay is very dangerous to me. … Toys ‘R’ Us was going out of business, and my wife wanted one of the landspeeders. And I was like, ‘I don’t think you’re going to fit in it,’ because it’s for little kids. But she’s like, ‘No, I only weigh like 110 pounds, I can definitely fit in that.’ So I said, ‘OK, if it gets slashed to 50 percent off,’ I’ll go buy you one of those little-kid landspeeders that you can drive around our apartment. And she actually does.”

