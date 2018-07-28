Johnny Gargano Discusses How He First Met Candice LeRae, Explains How He’s a Nerd at Heart

– AZ Central recently interviewed NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, and he discussed how he first met his wife Candice LeRae. Below are some highlights.

Gargano on NXT drawing hardcore fans: “Some of the most hardcore, nitty-gritty fans in the world are independent-wrestling fans, and I think a lot of those came with us to NXT.”

Gargano on how he met Candice LeRae: “I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn’t really work that well, but we developed a friendship.”

Johnny Gargano on how he’s a nerd at heart: “I’m looking around our apartment, and there’s landspeeder there, there’s a lightsaber there, all kinds of ‘Star Wars’ stuff. I just went crazy on ‘Spider-Man’ the animated series, like old-school action figures from the early ’90s, I bought all those. So our apartment is glass cases filled with toys and helmets and things like that. eBay is very dangerous to me. … Toys ‘R’ Us was going out of business, and my wife wanted one of the landspeeders. And I was like, ‘I don’t think you’re going to fit in it,’ because it’s for little kids. But she’s like, ‘No, I only weigh like 110 pounds, I can definitely fit in that.’ So I said, ‘OK, if it gets slashed to 50 percent off,’ I’ll go buy you one of those little-kid landspeeders that you can drive around our apartment. And she actually does.”