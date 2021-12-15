wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano’s First Twitch Stream Set For Tonight After NXT

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano is set to officially launch his Twitch channel, with his first stream taking place tonight after NXT. Gargano posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the stream, as you can see below.

Gargano is a free agent, with his WWE contract having expired last week.

