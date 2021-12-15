wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano’s First Twitch Stream Set For Tonight After NXT
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
Johnny Gargano is set to officially launch his Twitch channel, with his first stream taking place tonight after NXT. Gargano posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the stream, as you can see below.
Gargano is a free agent, with his WWE contract having expired last week.
Alright. First stream tonight at 10pm! Hopefully I'll see y'all there.https://t.co/aYRopGyIL3 pic.twitter.com/mJiHhN6quY
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 14, 2021
