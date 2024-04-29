Johnny Gargano Remembers Attending First Wrestling Event In Cleveland With His Dad

This year’s WWE Summerslam will be in Cleveland, which Johnny Gargano is very happy with. In a post on Twitter, Johnny Wrestling shared a memory of attending his first wrestling show in the city with his dad.

He wrote: “Me and my Dad stood in line to meet Mr. Perfect and Sunny, and bought tickets at the on sale event for Summerslam 1996 at the Gund Arena. That was the very first wrestling show I went to and the show I decided I needed to do this. 28 years later.. Summerslam is back HOME. ”