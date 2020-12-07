wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Got Stitches After Last Night’s NXT Takeover
In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano revealed that he had to get stitches following last night’s NXT Takeover: Wargames, where he won the NXT North American championship. The injury to Gargano happened in his mouth. Meanwhile, his wife Candice LeRae suffered an arm injury, which Triple H said in a media call could be a broken arm. There’s been no confirmation on what it is at this time.
Gargano wrote: “VICTORY MONDAY. We spent the night getting matching bracelets in the ER and celebrated our War Games victories by getting X-Rays on arms and stitches in mouths, baby!”
VICTORY MONDAY.
We spent the night getting matching bracelets in the ER and celebrated our War Games victories by getting X-Rays on arms and stitches in mouths, baby! pic.twitter.com/b4vMo5PMt8
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2020
