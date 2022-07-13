Johnny Gargano Has High Praise For FTR and The Young Bucks

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc, Johnny Gargano praised FTR and The Young Bucks, talking about his matches with FTR when he was part of DIY with Tommaso Ciampa.

When asked about FTR’s success since leaving WWE, he said: “It’s awesome to see, man, and it’s something that I could’ve told you a long, long time ago. FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently. And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams.“