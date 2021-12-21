Johnny Gargano Hopes He Can Finish Feud With Tommaso Ciampa One Day

Johnny Gargano’s feud with Tommaso Ciampa didn’t end the way they wanted, and Gargano hopes they can finish it properly one day. The WWE NXT alumnus was asked about having one more match with Ciampa, his longtime tag partner and then rival, on his first Twitch stream last week. Gargano said that their plans to end it didn’t work out due to timing.

“So, we did find out we were doing that until maybe that day obviously, it wasn’t the ending me and Tommaso wanted,” he said (per Fightful). “We wanted to be able to finish our feud. It was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa. [Was originally] supposed to be TakeOver: New York and then this was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa, we wanted to have a huge crowd and all that but that’s not how things work out. Unfortunately. That’s, I guess, the story of our whole feud. It’s just timing and just thing’s not working out. Who knows, maybe we’ll finish it one day somewhere.”

Gargano is now a free agent, with his WWE contract expiring earlier this month. He has said he plans to spend time with his family as he and Candice LeRae prepare welcome their first child in February.