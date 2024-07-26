Johnny Gargano Hopes To Be Able To ‘Do Something’ At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam takes place in Johnny Gargano’s home turf, and he hopes to be able to do something on the show. The PPV takes place in Cleveland and Gargano, who holds the WWE Tag Team Championships with Tommaso Ciampa, told Cageside Seats that he hopes to be involved with the show. You can see some highlights below:

On potentially being on the show: “It’s one of those things where, look, I’m just happy doing anything. I would do anything in that stadium. I don’t care what it is. I just wanna do something in that stadium. It’s a lifelong dream of mine. Whether it’s defending the tag team titles or just popping out and waving to the crowd, I don’t care. I wanna do something wrestling related in that stadium. And I will die happy.”

On the show taking place in Cleveland: “It’s so freaking cool. The thing I’m most looking forward to is all these people, coming from all over the world to Cleveland, Ohio. People that are like, ‘Why are we going to Cleveland?’ Then they come to Cleveland and they realize it’s a beautiful city. Filled with beautiful people and amazing things to do.”