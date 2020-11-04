Johnny Gargano Hopes to Enjoy His NXT North American Title Reign This Time, Talks Potential Opponents

Johnny Gargano is now a two-time NXT North American champion, and he discussed his title reign in a new interview with GameSpot’s Wrestle Buddies podcast. You can check out some highlights below:

On doing things differently than his first title reign: “My last reign, I was way too worried and concerned about the climb, than the view from the mountain top. I couldn’t enjoy the view. You know, I was so worried about getting that title, getting there. I think that’s been the story of Johnny Gargano with his titles. It’s always the fight to get the title. It’s always the rise to get [it]. With this North American Championship, I want the opportunity to take that and elevate it, make it mean more than it already does; make it more important than it already is. I haven’t had that chance yet to have the true title reign that I’m proud of. So I think that is my goal with this title to take that North American title and make it mean so so so much more.”

On wanting to elevate the title: “Growing up, the Intercontinental title was always like the work-rate title. There’s always a title you would look at as like, this is the match I got to see. That is my goal with the North American Title is to take that title and make it the most work-rate title you’ve ever seen in your life.”

On possible opponents for his title reign: “The first name that pops in my head is Kyle O’Reilly. Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O’Riley hasn’t happened one on one in an NXT ring. Another guy, I will say it’s Kushida. I have never faced Kushida in my life, it feels like mash up very well. We never crossed paths. So I think that would be a match as well. That could be something very special.”