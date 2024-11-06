– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano discussed the recent release of former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell. Hartwell was Gargano’s stablemate in The Way. She was also the tag team partner of Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae. Below are some highlights:

Gargano on the release of Indi Hartwell: “Obviously everybody knows what Indi means to me and Candice, we absolutely love and we absolutely believe in her. We still do believe that she’s so incredibly young, I think she’s got a lot to offer the wrestling world, and I am very excited to see what she shows the wrestling world. I think she’s got untapped personality, untapped potential. I think when she’s able to finally show that to the world, people are gonna latch on.”

On hopes that Hartwell will make it back to WWE: “It worked out for me and Candice. Hopefully she ends up back here, but you never know.”