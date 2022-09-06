wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano’s In-Ring Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
Johnny Gargano will make his official return to the ring among the announced matches for next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
* Johnny Gargano vs. TBA
* Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@JohnnyGargano returns to in-ring action. But who will his opponent be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Nm9NPz0691
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
