Johnny Gargano’s In-Ring Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 9-12-22 Image Credit: WWE

Johnny Gargano will make his official return to the ring among the announced matches for next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
* Johnny Gargano vs. TBA
* Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

