Johnny Gargano On How The Way Has Helped Indi Hartwell & Austin Theory, Crafting His Heel Persona In NXT

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed crafting his heel persona in NXT, the creation of The Way, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Johnny Gargano on crafting his heel persona in NXT: “People were all like, ‘He’s a great wrestler. He is a great wrestler, but what’s his character? I don’t get what his character is.’ A lot of guys like me get that nowadays, and I kinda took that to heart. When I came up with his heel incarnation of Johnny Gargano, what you see on TV currently, I was like, people know I’m a great wrestler, but let me challenge myself now and show them a completely different side of myself they haven’t seen yet. Let me dress up in crazy clothes and wear a headband and do these outlandish things. All this crazy stuff. I showed everyone that I could have great matches, but now I’m gonna show everyone that Johnny Gargano can be a full-fledged character, and he can go out there to entertain you in different ways, as opposed to just a wrestling match.”

On challenging himself to expand his character: “I feel like that’s been the constant flow of my career, especially in NXT, where I started in a tag team with DIY. It became, ‘Well, Johnny’s just a great tag team guy.’ Then DIY broke up, and me and Andrade had these matches. ‘Well, he’s just a great singles guy, but can he tell a story?’ Then me and Tommaso had our feud and it’s, ‘OK, they can tell a story, but what’s his character?’ And now I’m doing The Way thing. So, I feel like every single time I just try to reach the goalposts that people keep moving.”

On pushing for the introduction of The Way and how it has helped Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory: “We kinda liken it to Evolution, where you introduce these two new characters on-screen and give them a platform to grow in and get comfortable. I think that it has worked wonders for Indi and Austin. I think having the chance to go out there and get comfortable in a group but also get comfortable in the ring, get comfortable in pre-tapes, get comfortable in things like that – I think they’ve grown so much, and I’m so proud of them because they’re immensely talented people. I think they’re going to be stars for this company for a long time.”

