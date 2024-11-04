Johnny Gargano Sends Indi Hartwell Message of Support Following WWE Exit

Johnny Gargano delivered a message to Indi Hartwell in his latest vlog after she was released on Friday. As reported WWE chose not to extend Baron Corbin’s contract and released Hartwell and Tegan Nox. Hartwell was part of the Gargano “family” The Way in NXT and maintained their association on the main roster, and Gargano shared a message to her at the end of his latest travel vlog.

The video, which you can see below, ends with “You’ll always be family. We love you, Indi Wrestling.”