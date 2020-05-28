wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Invitational, Keith Lee & Mia Yim Respond to Gargano & LeRae

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

The first-ever Johnny Gargano Invitational took place on this week’s NXT. You can see the video below, which saw Gargano destroy Adrian Alanis:

– WWE also posted the following video of Keith Lee and Mia Yim responding to Gargano and Candice LeRae’s recent shots at them:

