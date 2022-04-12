Johnny Gargano Isn’t Ruling Out GCW Match With Blake Christian

Johnny Gargano is free to explore his options and one direction he could take is a GCW showdown with Blake Christian. During a chat with Mike Wexler, the former NXT Champion said that he’s aware that Christian has called him out. “Johnny Wrestling” isn’t exactly opposed to the idea (h/t Fightful).

On possibly facing Blake Christian: “Blake is a guy obviously I’ve known, he was in NXT for a bit as well, but Blake is a guy that I’ve had my eye on for a very, very long time,” Johnny said. “I think he’s an incredibly talented young man and the fact that he uses the nickname ‘All Heart’, which, I had that nickname back in like 2005, but I’m not going to say that or anything. Anyway, his song is ‘The Bomb Dot Com’, which some people say sounds a lot like ‘Rebel Heart’ as well.

“He is a guy that I think is immensely talented and if I come back and I do a few matches here and there on the indie scene, taking on Blake Christian in GCW, if the fans would like to see that, let me know. I say all the time, and I do mean this, if you chant ‘Johnny Wrestling’, I will hear it, so you never know what could happen,” Gargano added.

On having plenty of options: “I mean, all of my options are open right now, I’m very open about that,” said Johnny. “I don’t know what I want to do next. It’s one of those things where I’m kind of in a time period of my life where I’m figuring that out. I’m figuring out what my goal is, and what lasting legacy I want to leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I do want to accomplish. So there’s WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan, there’s doing a run on the indie scene, there’s a lot of things that I’m debating working on right now. I don’t know when, and I don’t know where I’m going to return, but I promise you when I do, you all will know.”