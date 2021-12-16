wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Names Kenny Omega As a Dream Match
Johnny Gargano is still a free agent, but he has named one dream opponent from AEW in Kenny Omega. Gargano discussed the matter in a Q&A with fans on his Twitch channel, and Wrestling Inc reports that he said he considers Omega to be a dream match.
“I think Kenny is one of, if not the, best wrestler in the world currently,” Gargano said. “So, I know that’s a dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it’s a dream match for me, too. So, who knows what can happen one day.”
Gargano has not currently signed with anyone and is a free agent following his contract expiring last week. He has said he wants to spend time with his family and “enjoy the next couple of months we have together” before he and Candice LeRae welcome their child in February.
