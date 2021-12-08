Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly Get Apparent Send-Off Following WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got a post-show celebration moment following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw O’Reilly and Gargano both get written out of NXT storylines amid speculation about their futures, and after the show Tommaso Ciampa came out to share a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually joined them as did Shawn Michaels, as you can see below.

There is no confirmed word on either man’s future. Both O’Reilly and Gargano’s contracts are expiring this week, and Gargano hinted that he would be going away for a while during his main event promo before he was attacked by Grayson Waller to write him out for now.

You can see pics and video from the post-show moments below:

For everyone who still thinks Johnny Gargano is staying with WWE or NXT… Does this look like someone who's staying?

Does this look like someone who has already signed a new deal? He's gone, guys.

He's really done. Credit to @MrJacobCohen for the photos.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5tglBrN1lY — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) December 8, 2021

the emotions, thank you Johnny Gargano and KOR. We love and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/swadVRd9xb — Kavan Simone (@KavanSimone) December 8, 2021