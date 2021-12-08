wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly Get Apparent Send-Off Following WWE NXT

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got a post-show celebration moment following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw O’Reilly and Gargano both get written out of NXT storylines amid speculation about their futures, and after the show Tommaso Ciampa came out to share a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually joined them as did Shawn Michaels, as you can see below.

There is no confirmed word on either man’s future. Both O’Reilly and Gargano’s contracts are expiring this week, and Gargano hinted that he would be going away for a while during his main event promo before he was attacked by Grayson Waller to write him out for now.

You can see pics and video from the post-show moments below:

