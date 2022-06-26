wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Leaves Chicago Ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
– Gargano has left Chicago. As previously reported, former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano was slated to be in Chicago, Illinois, the host city for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, earlier today for an autograph signing. There was fan speculation regarding Gargano possibly appearing at the event as Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. However, it appears Gargano has already boarded and left on his flight back to Orlando.
Johnny Gargano tweeted earlier today, “Thanks for the fun 8 hours, Chicago! [Wave emoji].” You can check out the tweet and photos Gargano shared below.
Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked opponent for today’s event is still unknown. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held later today at the United Center. The main card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The Buy-In preshow will be streamed for free on YouTube at 7:00 pm EST.
Thanks for the fun 8 hours, Chicago! 👋 pic.twitter.com/g4aAhfYL07
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 26, 2022
