WWE News: Johnny Gargano Proclaims TakeOver Is His Legacy, Becky Lynch Attends Film Festival, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Match

– NXT World champion Johnny Gargano shared a message on Twitter today about his upcoming title defense against Adam Cole. The match is set for later today at NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out his tweet below.

Johnny Gargano wrote, “‘The goal isn’t to live forever. It is to create something that will.’ Tonight I head into my 14th TakeOver with almost 3 years worth of memorable matches and moments behind me and the whole world in front of me. This is NXT TakeOver. This is my legacy.”

– WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch attended the Greenwich International Film Festival today in Greenwich, Connecticut. You can check out a photo of Lynch on the red carpet that was shared by the festival below.

The Price of Gold panel featuring Dr. Sam Taylor, Physician HSS and Mark Teixeira, former Yankee player, Becky Lynch, WWE Superstar, Jon Hock of ESPN’s 30 for 30, and Sue Merz Olympic Ice Hockey athlete! Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and in partnership with ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ouXEulv15V — Greenwich Film (@greenwichfilm) June 1, 2019

– WWE released the full Hollywood Hogan vs. Goldberg match video from from the July 6, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. You can check out the full match video below.