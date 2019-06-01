wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Proclaims TakeOver Is His Legacy, Becky Lynch Attends Film Festival, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Match

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– NXT World champion Johnny Gargano shared a message on Twitter today about his upcoming title defense against Adam Cole. The match is set for later today at NXT TakeOver: XXV. You can check out his tweet below.

Johnny Gargano wrote, “‘The goal isn’t to live forever. It is to create something that will.’ Tonight I head into my 14th TakeOver with almost 3 years worth of memorable matches and moments behind me and the whole world in front of me. This is NXT TakeOver. This is my legacy.”

– WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch attended the Greenwich International Film Festival today in Greenwich, Connecticut. You can check out a photo of Lynch on the red carpet that was shared by the festival below.

– WWE released the full Hollywood Hogan vs. Goldberg match video from from the July 6, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. You can check out the full match video below.

