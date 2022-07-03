wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano, Miro & More Set For Highspots Signings This Month
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
July’s Highspots signing schedule has been released and includes Johnny Gargano, Miro, and more. Highspots Auctions announced the following schedule for July:
July 12th: Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae
July 14th: Brian Kendrick
July 19th: Miro, Jake Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page
July 26th: Hacksaw Duggan, Kane
Also announced is an undated private signing in July with Bryan Danielson. You can see details on mail-in prices at the link above.
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Atmosphere at Money In the Bank Said To Be More Chaotic Than Normal, Note On Which Wrestler Was Spotted In Vegas