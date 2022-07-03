Johnny Gargano, Miro & More Set For Highspots Signings This Month

July’s Highspots signing schedule has been released and includes Johnny Gargano, Miro, and more. Highspots Auctions announced the following schedule for July:

July 12th: Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae

July 14th: Brian Kendrick

July 19th: Miro, Jake Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page

July 26th: Hacksaw Duggan, Kane

Also announced is an undated private signing in July with Bryan Danielson. You can see details on mail-in prices at the link above.