Various News: Johnny Gargano Missing EVOLVE Shows This Weekend, Ken Shamrock Defends Match With Joey Ryan, Aubrey Edwards Is Excited For Full Gear
– Gabe Sapolsky noted on Twitter that Johnny Gargano will not be in attendance for EVOLVE 139 and 140 this weekend.
He wrote: “Johnny Gargano will be unable to make the EVOLVE events this weekend. We apologize for the lineup change. Thank you for understanding.”
Johnny Gargano will be unable to make the EVOLVE events this weekend. We apologize for the lineup change. Thank you for understanding.
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 6, 2019
– Ken Shamrock once again defended his match with Joey Ryan from the critics in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “For the Critics: Pro Wrestling can be anything you want. Its big enough for everyone to have a spot. As for me it’s not about money, it’s for the fans and love of the sport! ENJOY Wrestling, BELIEVE in wrestling, SUPPORT Wrestling #iamimpact #weareimpact
– Aubrey Edwards really enjoyed Cody’s promo from Dynamite last night and is excited for AEW Full Gear.
🤯🔥🤯🔥🤯
Seriously I don't have the appropriate emojis for this promo. Baltimore can't come soon enough! https://t.co/LARQ6YCF6C
— Aubrey Edwards 💖💜💙 Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) November 7, 2019
