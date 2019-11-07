Various News: Johnny Gargano Missing EVOLVE Shows This Weekend, Ken Shamrock Defends Match With Joey Ryan, Aubrey Edwards Is Excited For Full Gear

– Gabe Sapolsky noted on Twitter that Johnny Gargano will not be in attendance for EVOLVE 139 and 140 this weekend.

He wrote: “Johnny Gargano will be unable to make the EVOLVE events this weekend. We apologize for the lineup change. Thank you for understanding.”

– Ken Shamrock once again defended his match with Joey Ryan from the critics in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “For the Critics: Pro Wrestling can be anything you want. Its big enough for everyone to have a spot. As for me it’s not about money, it’s for the fans and love of the sport! ENJOY Wrestling, BELIEVE in wrestling, SUPPORT Wrestling #iamimpact #weareimpact

– Aubrey Edwards really enjoyed Cody’s promo from Dynamite last night and is excited for AEW Full Gear.