Johnny Gargano, Nikki Bella and More Share Mother’s Day Messages

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

– Johnny Gargano and Nikki Bella were among the WWE stars sending out messages for Mother’s Day. You can see a couple of Twitter posts from Gargano honoring his mother, as well as a video by Nikki Bella and another by WWE. The latter features Naomi, Natalya, Mojo Rawley, and Titus O’Neil:

Johnny Gargano, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Jeremy Thomas

