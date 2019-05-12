Johnny Gargano, Nikki Bella and More Share Mother’s Day Messages

– Johnny Gargano and Nikki Bella were among the WWE stars sending out messages for Mother’s Day. You can see a couple of Twitter posts from Gargano honoring his mother, as well as a video by Nikki Bella and another by WWE. The latter features Naomi, Natalya, Mojo Rawley, and Titus O’Neil:

We didn't have a lot of money when I was younger.. so my Mom would take me to the thrift store to grab some dancers spandex and then we'd go to the craft store for supplies.. She'd spend COUNTLESS hours hand making me costumes so I could pretend to be different characters.. pic.twitter.com/4VkJvcCtmZ

She supported this crazy dream of mine since day one. I wouldn't be the performer or more importantly.. the person I am today if it weren't for her sacrifices.

Nothing I can do will even begin to repay her for that.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/H64H7wOmA6

