Johnny Gargano Trolls Fans on Attacking Aleister Black

– It seems NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano isn’t feeling regretful at all for his recent attack on Aleister Black. He’s gone so far as to post a number of posts on his Twitter account commenting on the attack and how he did nothing wrong. You can check out those tweets below.

Well, Black will soon get his chance at revenge on Gargano. Johnny Gargano is set to face Aleister Black next weekend at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The event will be held on November 17 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Say it loud and say it proud.#JohnnyGarganoDidNothingWrong pic.twitter.com/9I2ieghbyX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 9, 2018