WWE News: Triple H Puts Over NXT TakeOver: Toronto II, Video of Gargano Leaving to Applause & Riddle and Dain’s Brawl

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Johnny Gargano NXT

– Triple H spoke with Cathy Kelley following tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Toronto event. He praised the talent for making the show so great. You can see the full interview below.

– WWE posted this video of Johnny Gargano leaving to applause from the crowd and William Regal following NXT TakeOver: Toronto II.

– WWE posted this video of Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s brawl at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II.

