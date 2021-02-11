wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano’s Broken Arm a Ruse, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Match Still On
Shocker of shockers: Johnny Gargano isn’t actually injured, and his match with Kushida at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day is still on. As had been previously reported, Austin Theory claimed that Gargano was injured and that he would not be able to compete at Takeover.
On tonight’s episode, Gargano showed up in a wheelchair with his arm in a sling and said that Kushida broke his arm when Kushida attacked him last week, providing an X-Ray as proof.
Of course, this was actually a plot and Gargano was cleared. You can see highlights from the segment below:
Sad. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @austintheory1 @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/Xn4mBIpHsj
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano's X-Ray ⤵️
Pro-tip: The "R" = REAL#WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/BVf5tRQRFe
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
IT'S A MIRACLE!!!
…or not. Tough break, Johnny Wheelchair. #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/5Q4GbkcLDv
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’
- Tony Khan Says Impact Helped Him Open the Forbidden Door In Latest Paid AEW Ad
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot