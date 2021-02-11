Johnny Gargano’s Broken Arm a Ruse, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Match Still On

Shocker of shockers: Johnny Gargano isn’t actually injured, and his match with Kushida at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day is still on. As had been previously reported, Austin Theory claimed that Gargano was injured and that he would not be able to compete at Takeover.

On tonight’s episode, Gargano showed up in a wheelchair with his arm in a sling and said that Kushida broke his arm when Kushida attacked him last week, providing an X-Ray as proof.

Of course, this was actually a plot and Gargano was cleared. You can see highlights from the segment below: