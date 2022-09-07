Johnny Gargano On The ‘Coincidences’ On Venues Hosting His WWE Return

Johnny Gargano makes his return to the ring for WWE on next week’s Raw, and he weighed in on the coincidences of his return on Twitter today. Gargano posted to Twitter pointing out that he returned to WWE on Raw in Toronto last month in the same building that he won his first championship in WWE, capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Takeover: Toronto in 2016. He also noted that his Raw return, which will take place in Portland, will be in the last arena he performed in pre-pandemic (namely at NXT Takeover: Portland).

Gargano wrote:

“We’ve had some fun “coincidences” with this return of mine.. I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in @WWE. #TakeOverToronto. Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. #TakeOverPortland.”

We don’t yet know the plan for Gargano’s opponent on Monday’s Raw.