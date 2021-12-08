Johnny Gargano on His Emotions Following Last Night’s Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to receive a send-off after last night’s WWE NXT went off the air. Earlier today, Gargano shared another tweet on the emotions for last night’s show.

Johnny Gargano wrote on his Twitter, “Even after last night..I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.”

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the future of O’Reilly and Gargano. Their latest WWE NXT deals expired this week. During his main event promo on last night’s NXT 2.0, Gargano hinted that he’d be going away for a while. He was then attacked by Grayson Waller.