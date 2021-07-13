Johnny Gargano on His Level of Creative Freedom in WWE NXT

– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano spoke to Busted Open Radio this week on his upcoming title challenge against Karrion Kross on tonight’s WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Gargano on Karrion Kross: “He’s the big boss at the end of the video game. Who better to go against the big boss than Johnny Wrestling? I think I need to win this for a lot of different reasons. In a lot of people’s minds, if you’re the NXT Champion, you’re the best on the brand. I don’t want to live in a world where people think Karrion Kross is better than Johnny Gargano. I know he is not better than Johnny Gargano, there are not a lot of guys better than Johnny Gargano.”

Gargano on his creative freedom in NXT: “At this point, I feel like I can do anything and try to make it work. That was a challenge for me. I challenged myself. Everyone knows and loves Johnny Gargano the babyface. What can I do to turn this thing around and give a different side? Wrestling is all about evolution and change and keeping people excited. I took this challenge of, ‘what can I get over?’ You give me a TV, I’ll get the TV over. You give me a headband, I’ll get the headband over. I’m going to get over whatever I can. I’m very creatively fulfilled right now.”