Johnny Gargano on His ‘Limited Interactions’ With Vince McMahon Being Positive

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently spoke to NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, who discussed interacting with Vince McMahon, the growth of Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory in The Way, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Johnny Gargano on Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory: “I’m so proud of them. Our goal was to always give them a spotlight to get comfortable and to show a different side of themselves as a character. Just to see how far they’ve come in a short amount of time on camera, just having fun and letting loose, but also Indi going crazy and freakin’ doing an elbow through a table that she has never done before. It’s such a cool time period for us. We’ve grown to the extent we’re not a faction but a family. I firmly believe those two are going to be the future of this company for a very long time.”

His thoughts on Samoa Joe returning to NXT: “Samoa Joe is a legend. You can not replace the mind he has. He has done so many things in this business, even long before WWE. I was a Samoa Joe fan growing up when I was in high school. Anything he does, he is successful at it. To have Joe in this new role on NXT, he brings a breath of fresh air and brings this whole new dynamic. I’m super excited about what he will do in the future. Whenever he is on the screen, it’s must-see TV.”

Gargano on his limited interactions with Vince McMahon: “I can’t speak for him, but my limited interactions with him have all been positive. He has always been very supportive of me and NXT. As far as that is concerned, I hope he would realize NXT and the people we have are immensely talented. I think the future of his company, and wrestling in general, is in NXT and in that building. I think there are tons of talented guys and girls in that Performance Center just waiting for that opportunity.”

On NXT returning to the road: “I’ve heard rumblings. I think it’s a matter of time. It’s very important, especially for the younger guys, to get those reps on live events. Indi hasn’t even done a touring live event, and she has been on TV for a year-and-a-half now. I think that is one of the things I was most looking forward to—watching Indi and Austin have fun on shows. That is fun to me.”