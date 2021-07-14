wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano on His ‘Limited Interactions’ With Vince McMahon Being Positive

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently spoke to NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, who discussed interacting with Vince McMahon, the growth of Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory in The Way, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Johnny Gargano on Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory: “I’m so proud of them. Our goal was to always give them a spotlight to get comfortable and to show a different side of themselves as a character. Just to see how far they’ve come in a short amount of time on camera, just having fun and letting loose, but also Indi going crazy and freakin’ doing an elbow through a table that she has never done before. It’s such a cool time period for us. We’ve grown to the extent we’re not a faction but a family. I firmly believe those two are going to be the future of this company for a very long time.”

His thoughts on Samoa Joe returning to NXT: “Samoa Joe is a legend. You can not replace the mind he has. He has done so many things in this business, even long before WWE. I was a Samoa Joe fan growing up when I was in high school. Anything he does, he is successful at it. To have Joe in this new role on NXT, he brings a breath of fresh air and brings this whole new dynamic. I’m super excited about what he will do in the future. Whenever he is on the screen, it’s must-see TV.”

Gargano on his limited interactions with Vince McMahon: “I can’t speak for him, but my limited interactions with him have all been positive. He has always been very supportive of me and NXT. As far as that is concerned, I hope he would realize NXT and the people we have are immensely talented. I think the future of his company, and wrestling in general, is in NXT and in that building. I think there are tons of talented guys and girls in that Performance Center just waiting for that opportunity.”

On NXT returning to the road: “I’ve heard rumblings. I think it’s a matter of time. It’s very important, especially for the younger guys, to get those reps on live events. Indi hasn’t even done a touring live event, and she has been on TV for a year-and-a-half now. I think that is one of the things I was most looking forward to—watching Indi and Austin have fun on shows. That is fun to me.”

