Johnny Gargano On His Current Dream Matches, Returning On the Main Roster

Johnny Gargano has several people he’d love to face now that he’s on the main roster in WWE, and he named a few of them during a recent interview. Gargano spoke with El Brunch de WWE and talked about his return to the company on Raw, who he would like to face and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On dream matches on the main roster he wants: “So dream matches, now there’s a lot of things out there that people wanted to see for a very, very long time. Obviously there’s guys that I’ve already been in the ring with on the indies and things like that that I haven’t wrestled on a big stage. Guys like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, those are two guys off the top of my head. But there’s also legends that I haven’t had a chance to mix it up with, guys like Edge, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio. There’s so much great talent out there. There’s so much amazing people out there and dream matches that haven’t happened yet, so the fact that we can make all those happen now is a pretty cool thing.”

On his return to WWE: “Obviously I was a huge fan growing up, I’ve always loved WWE. It’s a place I’ve always wanted to be. I was lucky enough to be in WWE in NXT for six years, so I was already here for a long time. Then when I left for nine months, I kind of sat back and surveyed the landscape and viewed everything around me and at the end of the day, the ring that was creeping in my head was the fact that I never had a chance or an opportunity to perform at WrestleMania. I never had a chance or an opportunity to win titles like the United States Title or the Intercontinental Title or tag title or WWE Title. I just haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet. I couldn’t live with myself if when everything is all said and done and I retire and I’m done doing this, if I was able to look back and be like you just never tried. So the fact now that I get an opportunity to try, and I definitely believe in myself, I definitely believe of doing some amazing things, I think that the best is yet to come in my career. I am just very, very excited I get to work again and perform again in the company that I loved growing up.”