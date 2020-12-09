Johnny Gargano on Not Working WarGames Yet, Brewing Partnership With Austin Theory

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar and North American champion Johnny Gargano this week who discussed his new alliance with Austin Theory and more. Below are some highlights.

Gargano on working WarGames or WrestleMania at some point: “It’s tough to say because obviously, WrestleMania kind of stands on its own and nothing will touch WrestleMania. But I do think that WarGames is one of NXT’s premier events and something that all wrestling fans look forward to and it honestly kills me that I’ve never been a part of a WarGames match. In all my time at NXT, that is the one thing I have not done is been in WarGames. So, I’m crossing my fingers for next year that I’m actually in that one. My wife on the other hand, Candice has been in two of them already. So she’s lapped me like crazy and won two of them. So she’s friggin, Mrs. WarGames.”

On a partnership with Austin Theory: “So this partnership has been brewing for quite a while actually. I have always seen something in Austin Theory. I think we’ve all seen something in Austin Theory. But he has a lot of gifts, a lot of natural tools, a lot of things that I honestly, was not given. He looks like he was made in a friggin lab. I could say the same thing about Indi Hartwell for that instance. Both of those people look like we just built them up and gave them all the gifts in the world. But I wrestled Austin Theory at Evolve a few years ago, and I always thought that he has tons of potential and I am excited to be able to kind of mold that potential into what I think is necessary.”

On his and Candice LeRae’s heel personas: “I think it took a little bit to catch our footing and kind of figure out what we wanted this to be, but honestly, the more we included our real-life dynamic into the characters…a lot of people see me and they see that I’m the prototypical underdog babyface, but what you see on screen right now is probably the most real-life Johnny Gargano that’s ever been on screen. And that’s terrifying to say, but it is very much so. I am kind of goofy, and my comedic timing is kind of all over the place, and I’m kind of just now just being real-life me on camera, which is very, very fun. But being able to do now, and kind of our real-life dynamic on-screen and now with the inclusion of Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell, just gives us more things to play off of.”