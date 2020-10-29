wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano on Winning NA Title: ‘I Love Making History’
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted, Johnny Gargao defeated Damian Priest at last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc to win the NXT North American title. This makes him the first two-time North American champion in NXT history. Gargano commented on the milestone last night via Twitter.
Gargano tweeted, “I LOVE MAKING HISTORY!.. and WHEELS! First 2X North American Champion.” You can view that tweet here:
I LOVE MAKING HISTORY!.. and WHEELS!
First 2X North American Champion. pic.twitter.com/nQzpt4FfV1
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 29, 2020
