Johnny Gargano Out of Action With Shoulder Injury
Johnny Gargano is on the shelf with a shoulder sprain, as revealed on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the commentary team announce that Gargano is out with a Grade 2 AC sprain. Gargano soon took to Twitter after the reveal, writing:
“I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I’m going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gargano for a quick and full recovery.
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 10, 2023
