Johnny Gargano Doesn’t Feel Pressure of Long Matches At NXT Takeovers, Recalls Adam Cole Bout

Johnny Gargano is known for his memorable matches at NXT Takeover events, but he says he doesn’t feel the pressure to deliver in long bouts. Gargano was asked about his matches against the likes of Adam Cole and more during his appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, and said that he doesn’t consider having those long matches to be too intimidating of a prospect at this point.

“Not that daunting,” Gargano said (per Fightful). “That’s been a known thing for me, ‘Johnny Gargano matches go really long at TakeOver.’ I don’t feel pressure to where…I had the match with Roderick and that went well. Then I had the match with Tommaso in New Orleans and that went well. I have so much big match experience to where I feel comfortable in that role. I knew what that night meant, especially for me and Adam. We always talked about having a moment on a big stage like that. To have that match in the Barclays Center, WrestleMania weekend, the highest-grossing gate in NXT history, two Indie guys who were told we would never make it. Going back and watching that third fall, it was such a cool feeling. I’ve never felt a sound like I did when I kicked out of his Last Shot. My ears were ringing. I’ll also remember that after the kickout, he throws a temper tantrum and goes to say something in my face, his hair gets into his mouth. As he talks, he almost throws up.”

Gargano is set to compete against Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Karrion Kross for Kross’ NXT Championship at tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House.