Johnny Gargano Promises To Close The Book on Grayson Waller At NXT Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE NXT on Tuesday, and he’s promising to close the book on his time on the brand his own way at NXT Stand & Deliver. Gargano was revealed by Shawn Michaels on NXT Roadblock last night as Grayson Waller’s opponent for the WrestleMania weekend show, making his first appearance on the brand since Waller took him out at the end of his farewell speech all the way back in December of 2021.

Gargano took to Twitter on Wednesday to address Waller, writing:

“Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place.. April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime”

Gargano is set to appear on next week’s episode of NXT to discuss his return and his match with Waller at Stand & Deliver, which takes place on April 1st.