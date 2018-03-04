Johnny Gargano Discusses Being Proud of His Work in NXT, Explains How Shawn Michaels Inspired Him When He Was a Kid

– WKYC.com recently interviewed Johnny Gargano, and he discussed how proud he was of his work in NXT. Below are some highlights.

Johnny Gargano on seeing Shawn Michaels when he was eight years old: “The minute I saw a guy like Shawn Michaels, who is a smaller guy, but he has so much charisma, so much athleticism, when I saw what he could do in the ring, I immediately fell in love with it, and I knew that’s what I wanted to be one day. Unfortunately, in real life, I can’t be a Power Ranger and I can’t be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but I can be a professional wrestler. It’s something that I am truly passionate about. I’ve done this since I was eight years old, basically. I started very young, and I’m 30 now, so going on almost 22 years of being around wrestling. It’s something that I love very much and that I care very deeply for.”

Gargano on being ranked high up on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 Singles Wrestlers lists: “It’s unbelievable because in my mind, I’m still just a little chubby eight-year old kid from Cleveland, Ohio. In my head, I’m not doing anything crazy. I’m not doing anything that’s better than anyone else, but I’ve just been extraordinarily lucky, and very thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Gargano on performing at NXT events: “It’s been a crazy ride, a lot of ups and a lot of downs. The atmosphere, the electricity at NXT Live events is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and for me, just to be a small part of something like that is one of the things that no matter where I go, no matter what I do, being a part of NXT in this time period and the things I’ve been able to accomplish is going to be one of the things I’m most proud of.”